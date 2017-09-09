A baby born amid Hurricane Irma’s chaos has the perfect name

A Key West woman days from her due date got some bad news, a Category 5 hurricane was headed straight to her home.
The very pregnant woman fled to Miami-Dade, where she safely delivered a baby girl on Thursday at Baptist Hospital in Kendall, when the county was frantically preparing for a monster storm headed its way.
She named her daughter Nayiri Storm.
On Saturday, the new mother was released from the hospital, and Miami-Dade police helped her and Nayiri to the hotel where they’ll wait out the storm. The department posted a picture of the smiling mom holding her newborn swaddled in a pink and blue-striped blanket.
“Welcome to the world baby Nayiri Storm!” the police department wrote.
Comments