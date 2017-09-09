Hurricane Irma evacuees wait in line in the scorching sun for hours before entering into Robert Morgan Educational Center, which immediately was filled to capacity of 2,400 people on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017
Are you a nurse? Florida wants your help in storm shelters

By Kristen M. Clark

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

September 09, 2017 8:06 AM

TALLAHASSEE

About 1,000 more nurses are needed as volunteers in Florida’s emergency storm shelters before Hurricane Irma hits, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said again Saturday morning.

The state was especially seeking help in its “special needs” shelters.

“Anybody that can come and help us do that, we appreciate it,” Scott said during an appearance on a national morning show. “We need 1,000 nurses, and hopefully we’ll get them.”

Those able to volunteer were asked to email the state at BPRCHDpreparedness@FLHealth.gov.

Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark

