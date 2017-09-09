Are you a nurse? Florida wants your help in storm shelters

About 1,000 more nurses are needed as volunteers in Florida’s emergency storm shelters before Hurricane Irma hits, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said again Saturday morning.
The state was especially seeking help in its “special needs” shelters.
“Anybody that can come and help us do that, we appreciate it,” Scott said during an appearance on a national morning show. “We need 1,000 nurses, and hopefully we’ll get them.”
Those able to volunteer were asked to email the state at BPRCHDpreparedness@FLHealth.gov.
CALLING ALL NURSES: FL needs 1,000 volunteer nurses to help at our special needs shelters. Please email BPRCHDPreparedness@flhealth.gov— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 9, 2017
Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark
Comments