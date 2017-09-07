AL DIAZ AP
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery to the Keys because of Hurricane Irma

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

September 07, 2017 8:44 AM

The United States Postal Service has suspended mail delivery to the Florida Keys amid a mandatory evacuation order for the islands and Hurricane Irma approaching likely landfall in South Florida this weekend.

The agency said all 11 of its post offices would stop delivering mail and shipments through Monday, Sept. 11 and provide more information on when service will be restored when conditions improve.

The Keys issued a mandatory evacuation order this week telling visitors to leave the islands Wednesday and residents to get out Thursday.

