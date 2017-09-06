Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam Steve Cannon AP
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam Steve Cannon AP

Hurricane

Meat, eggs, cheese: Florida prepares food supply to aid storm victims post-Irma

By Kristen M. Clark

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

September 06, 2017 12:19 PM

TALLAHASSEE

Florida agriculture officials say they are preparing millions of servings of food so that storm victims can quickly receive aid after Hurricane Irma hits.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said Wednesday that the state Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness has ready:

▪ 6.3 million servings of meat, eggs, nut butters, and beans;

▪ 3.8 million servings of canned and frozen vegetables;

▪ 2.6 million servings of cheese;

▪ 1.6 million servings of canned fruit and applesauce; and

▪ 120,000 dehydrated meals for delivery to mass care agencies in preparation for landfall.

“We are doing everything we can to support statewide disaster preparedness efforts so we can quickly address arising needs in the wake of Hurricane Irma,” Putnam said in a statement.

Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands

Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands 0:50

Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands
Mayor of Miami says tap water is safe and good enough to drink 0:39

Mayor of Miami says tap water is safe and good enough to drink
State Attorney warns price gougers: 1:58

State Attorney warns price gougers: "our courtrooms are closed but our jails are open"

View More Video