Photo gallery: Hurricane Matthew damage in Northeast Florida | Sat., Oct. 8, 2016

On Saturday, October 8, 2016, FDOT officials along with gawkers inspect the beach erosion on A1A left by Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida.
On Saturday, October 8, 2016, passers-by glance at the damaged Casablanca Inn on the Bay in St. Augustine, Florida.
On Saturday, October 8, 2016, cars line up on State Highway 100 for the bridge to open to motorists heading to Flagler Beach where storm surge damaged on A1A was heavy.
On Saturday, October 8, 2016, Florida National Guard establish a checkpoint on State Highway 100 allowing motorists access to Flagler Beach, where storm surge damage on A1A was heavy.
On Saturday, October 8, 2016, FDOT officials along with gawkers inspect the beach erosion on A1A left by Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida.

CARL JUSTE
On Saturday, October 8, 2016, an FDOT flag left in tatters by Hurricane Matthew waves in the wind.
On Saturday, October 8, 2016, FDOT officials along with gawkers inspect the beach erosion on A1A left by Hurricane Matthew in Flagler Beach, Florida.
On Saturday, October 8, 2016, former Miami resident and owner of Tortugas Kitchen and Bar, Scott Fox, gestures “the U” as he plans to open his business just in time to show the University of Miami game against Florida State for the comfort of locals and tourists.
