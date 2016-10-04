Storm water flows down street in Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic felt the effects of Hurricane Matthew, footage published on Tuesday showed, as a torrent of water washed down a street in La Romana.
Jairo Harris via Facebook

Haiti

Children in Haiti prepare for Hurricane Matthew's impact

Staff and volunteers at an organization that aims to combat malnutrition in Haiti helped young children make preparations for Hurricane Matthew. This video, posted by Rhyan Buettner, director of the organization,shows young children being given knitted caps and sweaters. The footage was shot at the Espwa Berlancia Malnutrition Center (www.espwaberlancia.org ) in Thomassin, Haiti.

Hurricane

Satellite shows Hurricane Matthew affecting Hispaniola

This animation of NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 shows Matthew become a major hurricane in the Caribbean Sea. Matthew reached Category 5 status late on Oct. 1 and dropped to Category 4 status the next day. By Oct. 3 Matthew was affecting Hispaniola and Jamaica.

Editor's Choice Videos