Subtropical storm Alberto forms in Gulf

National Hurricane Center forecasters say Alberto has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, a rare preseason subtropical storm.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.