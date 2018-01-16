Another blast of cold is coming to Miami. Will the iguanas freeze again?

Another round of cold weather is headed for Miami this week. But while you might need an extra layer on Wednesday night, it won’t be the iguana-freezing temperatures of earlier this month.
According to the National Weather Service, a cold front will blow through Miami-Dade late Wednesday, leading to lows in the upper-40s. The western suburbs will see the lowest temperatures, which could dip to the mid-40s on Thursday morning, said Chris Fisher of the National Weather Service in Miami.
Adding to the chill: winds between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
As far as the iguanas, they likely won’t be stunned frozen by the cold this time around.
Never miss a local story.
“We may still notice them slow down a little bit because when it gets chilly like that they do tend to conserve their energy,” Fisher said.
Crops in the region should also withstand the cold front, although Fisher advised bringing sensitive house plants inside.
But the colder than average temperatures of early January are not necessarily what Miamians should expect from the rest of the winter.
“Being that it is only mid-January, we will probably get a front through here or there but over all we are still looking for a warmer than normal winter because of la Nina,” Fisher said.
Daytime highs will remain in the low 70s through the weekend and could spike back into the 80s by the middle of next week.
Comments