New, sturdier poles continue to be installed along I-95 express lanes

Workers will continue installing sturdier plastic poles along the express lanes of Interstate 95 on Thursday, leading to the closure of southbound express lanes and one adjacent regular lane from the Golden Glades Interchange to the junction with State Road 836. Lanes will close at 9 p.m. Thursday and reopen 5 a.m. Friday.
Installation of the new poles, designed to dissuade drivers from entering or exiting express lanes at nondesignated gateways, is just one of several roadwork projects that will hamper the commute this week in Miami-Dade County.
Other lane closures will delay drivers on the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, and on State Roads 874, 836 and 826.
On the Turnpike, two lanes northbound and southbound will close nightly through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive for widening and express lane construction..
Similarly, one lane northbound and southbound will be closed through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Eureka Drive to Killian Parkway.
On another Turnpike stretch, workers involved in widening and express lane construction will close one northbound or southbound lane through Thursday between Killian Parkway and Kendall Drive at 9:30 p.m. nightly. A second lane will close at 10:30 p.m. along the same stretch. Both lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.
Meanwhile, on 874 the exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street and Southwest 117th Avenue will be closed through Thursday from 10 p.m to 5 a.m. nightly for work related to widening and express lane construction on the Turnpike.
On 836, the westbound exit ramp to southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed for bridge work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly and again on Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.
Also, the Northwest 87th Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound 836 and northbound and southbound 826 will be closed for signal and lighting installation from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
