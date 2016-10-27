I-95 is one of the nation’s deadliest roads

Interstate 95 is among the nation’s five deadliest roads, according to an analysis of traffic fatalities by online auto insurance quote site EverQuote.
We can hear you now: Tell us something we don’t know.
Well, how about this: I-95 doesn’t top the list of Florida roads. That dishonor goes to No. 1 Interstate 4. The ribbon from Daytona Beach to Tampa runs through Orlando, where Florida-style driving meets tourists checking GPS for the nearest suitable chain restaurant.
Florida is touched by three of the top 10 deadly roads, including No. 7 Interstate 10. While Florida can take no blame for large portions I-95 and I-10, the Sunshine State contains all of I-4, the deadliest road.
Distracted driving plays a role in EverQuote’s breakdown. The site used National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System data from 2010-2015. I-4 averaged 1.41 fatalities per mile. I-95 averaged 0.89 fatalities per mile, only No. 5 nationally.
Over the NHTSA numbers, EverQuote laid data from its EverDrive app that measures phone usage while driving to gauge the effect of electronic distractions.
“While it’s difficult to say for sure what impacts these crashes, there are some commonalities between the most lethal interstates, including high traffic volume, risky driving habits and a lack of distracted driving legislationm,” EverQuote’s breakdown says.
EverQuote found “Florida drivers use their phone on average 1.4 phone uses per trip and the state ranks second worst nationally for phone use while driving. In Florida, the distracted driving law is only a secondary offense so drivers cannot be pulled over unless another violation is committed.”
Texas wholly contains two of the top 10 roads, Interstates 45 and 30, and are touched by another two, Interstate 37 and the lengthy I-10. Three of the top 10 — Interstate 17, Interstate 19 and, you guessed it, I-10 — run through Arizona.
“Arizona, like Texas, has no statewide distracted driving laws and is one of only four states that has yet to pass a ban,” according to the breakdown.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
