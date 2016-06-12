Omar Mateen: Portrait of America’s deadliest mass shooter

The man who committed the worst mass shooting in U.S. history had an online bride from Uzbekistan who said he beat her, co-workers who feared he had terrorist leanings and a father who hosted a cable show in which he claimed to be president of Afghanistan.
Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard from Fort Pierce, had been on the FBI’s radar since at least 2013, when acquaintances — at least one of them a former law enforcement officer — warned authorities that he was prone to violence, made unspecified threats and seemed to have radical Islamic ideas.
Comments