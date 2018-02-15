Broward County Sheriff on death of Coach Aaron Feis: 'He did it protecting others'

More Videos

Students were evacuated by law enforcement in response to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Law enforcement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Hallandale Beach Police Department responded.

Joseph Cooper tells a 911 dispatcher and Florida Highway Patrol his BMW is out of control and speeding at 95 mph on I-95 northbound near Vero Beach, Florida. Fellsmere police were finally successful at stopping his careening vehicle using spiked stop sticks after a 45 mile out-of-control ride.

The nephew of a fallen officer of the Kissimmee, Florida, Police Department was “sworn in” on February 7. In a Facebook video, Enzo Russell can be seen taking the oath and being sworn in by the department chief. Russell is the nephew of Sergeant Sam Howard, who was killed in the line of duty in August of 2017. Enzo took the oath on his birthday and in front of a photo of his uncle.

Steve Eimers paid for a 30-second public service announcement to air on West Palm Beach NBC affiliate WPTV-Channel 5 before the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Tennessee father lost his 17-year-old daughter to a defective guardrail, and hoped the ad would appeal to President Donald Trump, who mentioned guardrail safety in his infrastructure proposal.

A man in Bokeelia, Florida, used a broom and a wet blanket to free a distressed alligator from a plastic ring on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Michael Stauffer found the gator in his backyard and said the ring was “cutting him up all over his body” before he freed it. With the help of a friend, Stauffer used the blanket to cover the animal and a broom to stop it getting away, before he taped the gator’s mouth shut and removed the plastic. Stauffer said after freeing the animal, he notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the incident and they sent an officer out to pick up alligator.

Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.