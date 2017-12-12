Notorious shark-dragging video results in three Florida men facing animal cruelty charges

More Videos 1:10 Snow falls over northwestern parts of Florida Pause 1:03 Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse 0:15 Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark 2:33 When home associations go bad 1:25 Miami Shores residents cited for front yard vegetable garden 0:53 Violent road rage incident caught on surveillance video 1:08 Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:30 Watch crook struggle to lift heavy gate motor in Miami 1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse Suspects in a Florida shark-dragging video also have posted other online fishing videos. This compilation from the clips shows anglers firing weapons at sharks. Suspects in a Florida shark-dragging video also have posted other online fishing videos. This compilation from the clips shows anglers firing weapons at sharks. Edited by Matias J. Ocner Courtesy of Russ Rector

Suspects in a Florida shark-dragging video also have posted other online fishing videos. This compilation from the clips shows anglers firing weapons at sharks. Edited by Matias J. Ocner Courtesy of Russ Rector