Here’s what 26,000 dead mosquitoes look like. And it only took 16 hours to trap them

A single mosquito trap in Florida caught more than 26,000 of the bugs in just 16 hours following Hurricane Irma.
That’s 52 times more mosquitoes than what is usually expected this time of year.
Photos of the giant pile of dead skeeters have been circulating on Facebook after the Hernando County Mosquito Control posted the images of the single mosquito trap on Facebook Tuesday morning.
The trap caught 10 different species and included both “daytime and nighttime biters,” the agency wrote.
According to WTSP, officials in Hernando County, located north of Tampa, are spraying parts of the county due to an increase in mosquito population following the storm.
