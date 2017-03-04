Florida

March 4, 2017 5:58 PM

Two confirmed dead in plane crash in Duette; wildfire ignited by impact

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

Duette

Two people have been killed after a plane crashed Saturday afternoon in eastern Manatee County, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to a report of a plane crash near State Road 37, just north of State Road 62.

“The plane is badly damaged, and at this time it’s unknown how many passengers were on the twin-engine plane,” spokesman Dave Bristow said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation and federal investigators were en route to the scene, Bristow told the Herald.

As a result of the plane crash, a wildfire ignited in the area, and S.R. 37 near S.R. 62, is closed.

Check back for additional coverage.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

