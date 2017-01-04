Disney recalls Mickey and Minnie baby hoodies because of a safety hazard

That cute black Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse hoodie you bought for your baby, grandbaby, baby niece, baby nephew or that friend’s pile of cuteness? Disney might have recalled it over a possible choking hazard.
Wednesday, the company announced a recall of 15,000 black infant hoodies sold exclusively at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland in Anahiem, Calif., and via the Shop Disney Parks app. The snaps on the hoodies can come off, creating a potential problem with the hand-to-mouth habits of many infants.
The affected hoodies have ears attached to the sweatshirt’s hood. The size — 6M, 12M, 18M or 24M — along with “Disney Parks” are printed on the inside back of the hoodie’s neck.
On the side seam label, the Minnie Mouse hoodie has date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015. The Mickey Mouse hoodie has date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280.
To return for a full refund, consumers can call Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. at 1-844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday; go to the Disney Parks website; or the Disney Store website.
