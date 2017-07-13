Lawmakers agree to keep Pentagon's secret chemical weapons tests on US troops secret

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:06 Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience Pause 1:59 Coral Springs High alum Lewis Brinson on playing in the Futures Game 1:41 Former UM and American Heritage star Zack Collins 1:33 Dee Gordon's brother, Nick, talks about 2017 Futures Game 3:01 Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat 2:57 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 4-3 loss to the Cardinals 0:57 Can a mango hater learn to love the fruit? 3:13 Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 8-4 loss to the Brewers 3:20 Don Mattingly on Marlins' 6-3 loss Thursday to the Mets 1:13 Kellyanne Conway attends GOP fundraiser in Miami Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) spoke on the House floor about the exclusion of an amendment that would declassify a Vietnam-era Department of Defense project that intentionally exposed servicemembers and civilians to deadly chemical weapons. Congressman Mike Thompson

