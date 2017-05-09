Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Why the Health Care Bill passed the House this time Pause 1:45 Sen. Whitehouse asks Director Comey why Flynn info was delayed two days 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash 2:03 Don Mattingly talks about decision to drop Dee Gordon into the ninth spot in lineup 2:02 Shane Battier can't hold back tears after granting students scholarships 1:06 Haitian rebel Guy Philippe pleads guilty in Miami to money-laundering charge 3:05 Inmates shower their mothers with love and gratitude through poetry 1:08 Protesters gather to oppose President Trump's immigration measures 0:58 Young entrepreneurs explain the idea behind "Smart Straws" 2:24 Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN