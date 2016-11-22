Trump breaks campaign pledge, won’t prosecute Clinton

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization Pause

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

1:09 Kansas' Secretary of State says U.S. could pay for Trump's wall

1:47 Michelle Obama says she can’t stop thinking about Donald Trump ‘bragging about sexually assaulting women’

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind

1:53 Trump's White House