Clinton has huge lead in key Philadelphia suburbs

Hillary Clinton’s got a huge lead in the Philadelphia suburbs, probably big enough to win her the key state of Pennsylvania
In four Philadelphia suburban counties that have traditionally been crucial to winning Pennsylvania, Clinton is up 59 to 31 percent over Donald Trump, according to a new Bloomberg Politics poll released Thursday. The 28 point bulge is bigger than President Barack Obama’s 10 point advantage there in 2012.
The suburbs, which includes Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties, were about 22 percent of the 2012 vote.
A major reason is women – two-thirds said they were bothered a lot by the video of Trump discussing his sexual desires.
Ann Selzer, the Iowa-based pollster who conducted the survey, told Bloomberg that Clinton’s strength in the suburbs “may clinch the state for her.”
