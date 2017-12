More Videos 0:18 Video shows the NYC Port Authority explosion Pause 4:06 Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade 1:19 Giancarlo Stanton talks about joining the Yankees (Part 3) 1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 1:10 Snow falls over northwestern parts of Florida 0:35 Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 3:26 Giancarlo Stanton speaks about joining Yankees (Part 2) 0:30 Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death The famous Chinese climber Wu Yongning, 26, known for recording dangerous climbing videos, died after falling from the 62 floor of the Huayuan International Centre in Changsha, the capital of Huan Province on Nov. 8. The famous Chinese climber Wu Yongning, 26, known for recording dangerous climbing videos, died after falling from the 62 floor of the Huayuan International Centre in Changsha, the capital of Huan Province on Nov. 8. China TV

