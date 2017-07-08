‘You want me to seize your kids?’: Officer berates mother who left children in car

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez greets supporters from his home in Caracas Pause 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:54 Three injured in running of the bulls in Spain 1:24 Pro Government groups beats up woman in Venezuela 0:35 Speeding car sends woman flying through air 4:03 A border fence blurred through art 0:46 Pro-government protesters storm Venezuelan National Assembly 3:20 NASA at Mars: 20 years of 24/7 exploration 3:29 North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 1:20 Italy issues migrant warning to EU, seeks help with refugees Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes. Storyful

