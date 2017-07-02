Japan now offers ‘corpse hotels,’ where you can sleep near the bodies of loved ones

Relatives of Hajime Iguchi depart Sousou, a so-called corpse hotel, en route to a crematory in Kawasaki City, Japan, Sept. 12, 2016. Part mortuary, part inn, these hotels serve a growing market in a country where the population is aging rapidly, community bonds are fraying and crematories are struggling to keep up with the sheer number of people dying. BEN C. SOLOMON NYT