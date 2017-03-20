Venezuelans getting grumpier faster than any nation on earth, happiness report says

2:08 Looting and chaos in Venezuela Pause

0:40 Venezuela reopens border with Colombia for first time in almost a year

2:12 Seniors react to Miami's Ultra Music Festival

1:43 Whiteside said Heat 'definitely missed Dion' in loss to Blazers

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

0:46 Florida House Speaker Corcoran addresses Tiger Bay Club in Pensacola

8:48 Lots of liquor. So little time

1:23 A visual tour of Downtown Doral

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine