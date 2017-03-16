Maduro has a message for Trump. But no one’s sure what it is.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has a message for U.S. President Donald Trump: “Open your Leez...Open your hair.”
During a televised speech last week, the socialist leader made a personal appeal to his U.S. counterpart.
“We want a relationship of dialogue and respect with President Donald Trump,” Maduro told a crowd of supporters. “Don’t repeat the errors of Obama and George Bush when it comes to Venezuela and Latin America.”
But his message got a bit surreal — and went a bit viral — when he tried to make the plea in English.
As he leaned on Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez for translation advice on how to say “open your ears,” he stammered out the following message:
“Mr. Trump, please open the leez!” he said. “Mr. Trump, open your hair. Don’t let them got to you.”
Say what you will about Maduro’s mangled English, but at least he’s trying to communicate with Trump in a language he understands.
