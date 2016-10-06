Photo gallery: Hurricane Matthew's destruction in Haiti | Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016

Saintanor Dutervil stands with his wife in the ruins of their home destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Saint Anne church lays totally destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Camp Perrin, a district of Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Saint Anne church lays totally destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Camp Perrin, a district of Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
The hand of a statue lays in the rubbles of the Saint Anne church destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Camp Perrin, a district of Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A tomb lays crushed by a tree felled by Hurricane Matthew in Camp Perrin, a district of Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Atanase Constant stands in the ruins of his home destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A man removes mud from his home after Hurricane Matthew flooded it, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Residents charge their mobile phones for a small fee from a man with a portable generator, after all the power lines were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A girl helps her mother to remove mud from her house after Hurricane Matthew flooded their home in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A boy removes mud and water from his house after Hurricane Matthew flooded it in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP