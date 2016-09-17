International observers will start arriving in Haiti for Oct. 9 vote

4:15 The rebuilding of a quake-ravaged Haitian slum Pause

2:44 U.S. banks pullout in the Caribbean creating financial shock waves

4:03 How one woman is bringing hygiene to Haiti

4:39 Interview with Michel Joseph Martelly, former president of Haiti

1:18 Former Haitian president speaks at Miami Dade College event

1:24 Kenneth Merten talks Haiti elections

0:56 Video: Haiti President Michel Martelly entertains locals and visitors

3:18 Video: Elections in Haiti

4:44 Haitian migrants living life on the border

5:22 Protesters rally against Dominican Republic's treatment of Haitian-Dominicans