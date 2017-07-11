Tunisia homeland worse than Guantánamo for 2 ex-prisoners

In this photo dated Sunday, June 18, 2017, Salah Sassi , a former Guantánamo detainee, is pictured during an interview with the Associated Press at his home in Bizerte, northern Tunisia. Two Tunisians freed after years in the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, say they are harassed relentlessly by security forces at home. Neither has ever been charged, and they say they almost yearn to return to captivity in Cuba than face the injustice and isolation they say they now endure. HASSENE DRIDI ASSOCIATED PRESS