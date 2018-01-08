U.S. expected to make decision on alleged attacks against diplomats in Cuba

1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers Pause

5:47 President Trump announces toughening of Cuba policy in Miami

1:38 'Narcissistic behaviors' face Cuba and the U.S., according to forecast from Santeria Ifa priests

2:21 Cuban researchers hope to join forces with U.S. in biotech field

2:21 Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle

1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

0:53 Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference