Cuba New era in Cuban migration: Panama

The Obama administration’s Jan. 12, 2017 decision to end the decades-old migration policy for Cubans known as "wet foot, dry foot" created a migration and humanitarian crisis in Central and South America. More than 2,000 Cubans who were en route to the United States got stranded in various countries, including Panama, Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico. This series takes a hard look at the a new era in Cuban migration and is a collaborative project between the Miami Herald, 14ymedio and Radio Ambulante made possible by a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.



Read more: