Havana’s newest hotel will set mark for luxury

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S. Pause

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest

0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers