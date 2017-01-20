Stranded: A Cuban doctor ponders life stuck between policies and politics

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S. Pause

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

1:42 Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

2:29 Adonia passengers return from Cuba

2:41 Reaction to wet foot, dry foot policy change policy at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech