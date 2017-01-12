The last Cubans to enter U.S. as wet foot, dry foot policy ends

Yuniesky Marcos Roque and his son Kevin were the last Cubans allowed through the U.S. Border station in Laredo, Texas.
Brittany Peterson McClatchy

Sipping rum in Santiago de Cuba

Since the United States eased restrictions on bringing back alcohol from the island for personal consumption, the Cuban rum industry is booming with bottles going for as much as a $1,000.

Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning.

Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

Cuban artist Danilo Maldonado, known as "El Sexto," was picked up by authorities on Saturday after he posted a video of himself mocking Fidel Castro's death. He is being held at a police station in Guanabacoa, a municipality of Havana. Relatives said he has not been charged and that Cuban authorities are trying to silence the voice of dissidents during the nine days of mourning ordered by the government.

