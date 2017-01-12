The last Cubans to enter U.S. as wet foot, dry foot policy ends

Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning.
A federal judge sentenced a Cuban migrant to a year and a day in prison, in connection to a disorderly landing off the South Florida coast which involved a machete, knives, and the use of Taser guns and bean bag rounds.
Cuban artist Danilo Maldonado, known as "El Sexto," was picked up by authorities on Saturday after he posted a video of himself mocking Fidel Castro's death. He is being held at a police station in Guanabacoa, a municipality of Havana. Relatives said he has not been charged and that Cuban authorities are trying to silence the voice of dissidents during the nine days of mourning ordered by the government.
Thousands of Cubans visited a memorial to Fidel Castro in Havana's Plaza of the Revolution on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, as the nation plunged into a week of services bidding farewell to the man who ruled the country for nearly half a century.