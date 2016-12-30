Frozen coral semen unites Florida and Havana aquariums

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades Pause

1:11 American Airlines flight lands in Cienfuegos, Cuba

1:31 JetBlue's historic flight to Cuba

5:16 Finding Answers in a Ship Full of Migrants’ Bodies

3:27 Yes, it happened again: Florida Panthers lose late lead, game in OT

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

1:14 Dolphins coach Adam Gase discusses quarterback Matt Moore's performance against the Jets

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

2:19 Ndamukong Suh talks about the Dolphins' defensive effort against the Cardinals