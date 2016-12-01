Squeeze play: For decades, Castro maintained a grip on Cuba’s sports scene

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades Pause

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

1:40 Fidel's ashes leave Havana on journey to Santiago

1:22 Cuban exiles gather outside La Carreta restaurant following Fidel Castro's death

1:27 Thousands of Cubans visit Fidel Castro memorial in Havana

1:11 American Airlines flight lands in Cienfuegos, Cuba

2:02 Is the future of charter flights to Cuba in jeopardy?

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

1:02 Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes