A Colombian guerrilla spent 14 years painting in obscurity. Will peace bring her a public?

2:42 Colombia’s FARC begins journey out of the jungle Pause

1:12 Colombians celebrate the signing of a new peace deal

2:38 A look at Marquetalia, birthplace of Colombia's rebel movement

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

0:36 Miami Hurricanes football players pumped

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident