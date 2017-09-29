Want to see street-by-street damage in Puerto Rico? See this interactive map

Knowing just how severe the damage was in Puerto Rico post Hurricane Maria is becoming clearer and clearer after the federal government published aerial photos taken during recent survey flights.
An interactive map created by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is similar to Google Earth. The map shows street-by-street views of the damage in various neighborhoods on the island.
Right now, only photos along the coast are available as footage is compiled for other areas.
CLICK HERE TO SEE NOAA INTERACTIVE MAP.
Earlier this week, the Puerto Rico government maintained that the official number of deaths as a result of Hurricane Maria was 16. But the Center for Investigative Journalism, has learned that there are more hurricane-related deaths and the number could rise.
The storm-related fatalities are mounting with each passing day, and official numbers are not counting patients who are not receiving dialysis, oxygen and other essential services. The dead are at the hospital morgues, which are at capacity and in remote places where the government has yet to go.
