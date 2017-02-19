Ecuador votes in presidential race with international implications

0:34 Preseason All-American Carl Chester Pause

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

0:54 Cubans executed by Castro regime on display in the European Parliament

2:21 Yachting to Cuba from the United States

1:22 Jesse Lepore and Romy Gonzalez following season-opening victory

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa