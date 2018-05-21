Adults were at a swing set — until 6- and 12-year-old with rocks and a gun showed up, cops say

A handful of adults were at a park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday afternoon when two boys — a 6-year-old and a 12-year-old — came up and asked if they could use the swing, according to police.

The adults told the two children they were welcome to the swing set, and then started to walk away along the BeltLine in southwest Atlanta around 1:30 p.m., the adults told police.

But that’s when the two children pulled out their weapons: Rocks the size of baseballs, and what appeared to be a black handgun, police said. The children lobbed the large rocks at the group of adults in Angel Park, striking two men and leaving one with an abrasion on his calf, Atlanta police said.

The 12-year-old was holding the handgun and pointing it at the group of adults, according to police. The victims said they weren’t sure if the firearm was real or fake.

The adults (who were in their 30s, police told WSB-TV) ran away from the scene, while the two children fled in the opposite direction, according to police. Now police are investigating and looking for the two child suspects.

The victims said the 12-year-old was wearing khaki shorts, with an orange shirt wrapped around his head and the lower part of his face. They said the 6-year-old was wearing gym shorts, with a dark greenish-blue shirt wrapped around his head and face, according to police.

The injured victim declined medical treatment from first responders at the scene, police said.

Police “have increased patrols in the area, and we are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers,” Officer Lisa Bender told McClatchy.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta's tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. A reward of up to $2,000 is possible.

Earlier this month, two children were accused of committing another armed crime in the same neighborhood, WSB-TV reports. On that occasion, a 10- and 14-year-old were reported for an alleged carjacking.