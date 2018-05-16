Caregiver stripped on video for 85-year-old. He wanted to leave her 'everything,' cops say

Shelly Streck was getting paid in cash to take care of an 85-year-old man's bedridden wife in Enid, Oklahoma.
Then, authorities say, she took things a step further and began trying to bilk the couple out of nearly everything they owned.
The 36-year-old was charged Friday with two counts of abuse by caretaker, according to online court records.
According to KOCO, Streck showed the elderly man a striptease video of herself and dressed provocatively at his house to get him to give her more than just the cash payments for his wife's 24-hour care.
While the man's wife, 82, remained in bed and unable to communicate since suffering a stroke in 2012, he bought a car and listed Streck as a co-owner, and signed over family heirlooms to her, the station reported.
The man, who is not named because he is potentially the victim of a crime, told officials with Oklahoma Adult Protective Services that he was "changing things to leave everything to Shelly," and that if he died, he wanted Streck and her kids to move into his house and continue to take care of his wife, according to an affidavit obtained by the Enid News.
He gave her extra cash when Streck asked for it, added her name to the bank account he shared with his wife and tried to give her power of attorney, according to the affidavit, but his attorney refused to make that change.
Streck told investigators it was never her idea to add her name to her off-the-books client's list, but a protective services worker stated "it would appear that Streck has been grooming (the man) to take over property and finances for her own financial gain," according to KGWA.
Each count of abuse by caretaker is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine in Oklahoma.
