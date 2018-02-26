Assistant principal accused of sex with student told his mom she was in love with him, documents show

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:29 Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store Pause 1:04 Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 0:18 Baby Fiona shows off speed in Cincinnati Zoo's hippo enclosure 1:40 Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 6:34 Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting 0:50 Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 2:20 A unique American ritual: The school shooting 2:09 Dramatic video shows Seattle police fatally shooting armed carjacker 0:26 T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 1:16 Milwaukee County Zoo tigers get in Olympic spirit to support U.S. women's hockey team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler walks out of Lexington County Detention Center. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler walks out of Lexington County Detention Center. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com