‘Yay,’ says illegal immigrant as jury finds him guilty of murdering deputies

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:16 A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss Pause 0:31 Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building 0:59 Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference? 1:23 Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 3:30 MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport 1:07 Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway 0:32 Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test 1:31 Knife wielding suspect shot dead after lunging at an officer 1:19 Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire 1:41 2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Confessed cop killer Luis Bracamontes watches quietly from the defense table as prosecutors lay out a methodical closing argument Thursday, February 8, 2018, designed to send him to the death chamber at San Quentin. Sam Stanton The Sacramento Bee

Confessed cop killer Luis Bracamontes watches quietly from the defense table as prosecutors lay out a methodical closing argument Thursday, February 8, 2018, designed to send him to the death chamber at San Quentin. Sam Stanton The Sacramento Bee