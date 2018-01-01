Christmas day fight leaves Waffle House restaurant trashed

Police arrested a woman after a fight at a Waffle House early Christmas Day that left the restaurant littered with debris.
Police were called to the Waffle House on Raeford Road in Fayetteville around 12:35 a.m. Monday, according to ABC11. They found that the restaurant had been trashed during the altercation, which reportedly involved several people.
A video that captured the incident has been shared online more than 4,000 times, ABC11 reports.
Jasmine Jackson, 28, was charged with damage to real property, assault and battery, and simple misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to the TV station.
Police haven’t said how the fight began or if they expect to make more arrests.
