Christmas day fight leaves Waffle House restaurant trashed

More Videos 0:36 Folks, it is cold! Niagara Falls partially freezes Pause 1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth 1:31 Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:31 Top baby names of 2017 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" ' 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House Police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a fight broke out at a Waffle House restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Christmas Day. Jasmine Jackson will face property damage, assault, and drug charges. Police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a fight broke out at a Waffle House restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Christmas Day. Jasmine Jackson will face property damage, assault, and drug charges. Credit: Facebook/Tedbundy Mello via Storyful

Police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a fight broke out at a Waffle House restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Christmas Day. Jasmine Jackson will face property damage, assault, and drug charges. Credit: Facebook/Tedbundy Mello via Storyful