  Woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

    Police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a fight broke out at a Waffle House restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Christmas Day. Jasmine Jackson will face property damage, assault, and drug charges.

Credit: Facebook/Tedbundy Mello via Storyful
Police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a fight broke out at a Waffle House restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Christmas Day. Jasmine Jackson will face property damage, assault, and drug charges. Credit: Facebook/Tedbundy Mello via Storyful

National

Christmas day fight leaves Waffle House restaurant trashed

By Sarah Nagem

snagem@newsobserver.com

January 01, 2018 12:58 PM

Fayetteville

Police arrested a woman after a fight at a Waffle House early Christmas Day that left the restaurant littered with debris.

Police were called to the Waffle House on Raeford Road in Fayetteville around 12:35 a.m. Monday, according to ABC11. They found that the restaurant had been trashed during the altercation, which reportedly involved several people.

A video that captured the incident has been shared online more than 4,000 times, ABC11 reports.

Jasmine Jackson, 28, was charged with damage to real property, assault and battery, and simple misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to the TV station.

Police haven’t said how the fight began or if they expect to make more arrests.

