It started as a pimple. Now doctors will remove basketball-size tumor from boy’s face

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, at a press conference discussing the removal of a 10-pound tumor on the face of Emanuel Zayas, 14, as his parents Melvis Vizaino and Noel Zayas listen in. Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, at a press conference discussing the removal of a 10-pound tumor on the face of Emanuel Zayas, 14, as his parents Melvis Vizaino and Noel Zayas listen in. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

