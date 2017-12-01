With Flynn plea, Mueller getting closer to Trump, Kushner

More Videos 0:20 Delaware earthquake shakes music studio Pause 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 1:15 Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 3:28 Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Meta Viers McClatchy

