‘You are a coward,’ judge tells the crying ‘bully’ convicted of punching disabled man

More Videos 3:28 Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:39 Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 3:31 Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office

A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office