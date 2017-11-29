He talked panties and politics: Woman shares Facebook messages from Texas politician

More Videos 0:27 Man flips off security camera, urinates on synagogue wall Pause 5:29 Tampa killings: Police seize gun, question McDonald’s employee 2:46 Battleground Alaska: Commerce vs. Wilderness 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Cannon

