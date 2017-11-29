Matt Lauer fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace’

NBC News announced Wednesday morning that it fired Matt Lauer, citing “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

The news was announced on the “Today” show by his cohost Savannah Guthrie, who called Lauer a "dear, dear friend.”

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards,”NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in the memo. “As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A female staffer with NBC said she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Lauer during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Page Six reported.

President Donald Trump was among those — but not the only one — who quickly reacted to the news.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer being fired over allegations of misconduct have literally ruined ALL my mornings for the rest of my life...Very upset he’s fallen victim to this over-proportioned manhunt we are experiencing. #I️❤️UMatt pic.twitter.com/cSCyDppSey — Lizb (@LizMaraMedina) November 29, 2017

Another person whose interview with Trump was ridiculously soft and interview with Hillary was incredibly tough: Matt Lauer. https://t.co/5AiPopJVMO — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) November 29, 2017

This doesn't shock me at all. The arrogance of this guy is reprehensible!! — Dennis Green (@DennisG58878004) November 29, 2017

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted that “[r]eporters for the @NYTimes had been investigating Matt Lauer for several weeks.”

Reporters for the @NYTimes had been investigating Matt Lauer for several weeks. Here's my story -- updating it every few minutes https://t.co/vZnRELwC2C — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2017

Yashar Ali, a reporter for New York Magazine and The Huffington Post, wrote on Twitter that others knew about Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct — and the New York Bureau Chief for Variety said he and another reporter had been working on a story about “serious sexual harassment allegations against Lauer.”

I, and other reporters , have been aware of several women who have come forward privately in the past few months ...even before Weinstein. They weren’t willing to go public though...they were terrified of Matt. https://t.co/jR3VV1AWGt — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 29, 2017

For the last two months, @EWagmeister and I have been reporting on a story about serious sexual harassment allegations against Lauer. There were multiple victims. https://t.co/jW2QEeDOqo — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) November 29, 2017

Overall, reporters from at least three different media organizations had been working on stories about Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Matt Lauer was a veteran NBC anchor. He was most well known as the host of “Today,” having served more than 20 years on the show. Lauer was reportedly one of the highest paid talents on the show, with an annual contract worth around $25 million, according to the Huffington Post.

Lauer started his career as a producer for WOWK-TV in Huntington, West Virginia. He flitted between various jobs in media, including hosting talk programs in Boston, Richmond and other areas, according to NBC’s biography of Lauer. Lauer joined WNBC-TV in 1992 and became a regular new anchor on Today in 1994, according to the network.

He was well known for his “Where in the World is Matt Lauer?” segments, where he would broadcast from remote locations around the world each year. He hosted several high profile interviews, including Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Willie Geist, the anchor of “Sunday Today,” said on MSNBC Wednesday that “Matt Lauer is the most powerful person at NBC News” and “it took some real courage for this person to step up.”

.@WillieGeist: "Matt Lauer is the most powerful person at NBC News ... it took some real courage for this person to step up." pic.twitter.com/9HRhbACeN9 — Julie Alderman (@juliealderman_) November 29, 2017

The allegation against Lauer comes amid a wave of similar accusations against other high-profile actors, Hollywood figures and prominent men in other fields.

According to NBC News, over 80 women have come forward to allege that producer Harvey Weinstein either sexually assaulted, harassed or raped them. Since then, there have been accusations leveled against NBC senior political analyst Mark Halperin (12 accusers), director James Toback (at least 238 accusers), director Brett Ratner (6 accusers) and journalist Charlie Rose (9 accusers), NBC reported.

There has also been a list circulating online of “alleged sexual abusers, harassers, and general creeps in the New York City media and publishing sphere,” according to New York Magazine. Its an anonymous, online Google spreadsheet that allowed women to list men they have had bad experiences with.

More Videos 5:29 Tampa killings: Police seize gun, question McDonald’s employee Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 3:24 Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 2:07 Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 1:58 Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:43 Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter. Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter. Lena Blietz Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This is a breaking story and will be updated.