97-year-old World War II veteran from Missouri took a knee Sunday morning in support of NFL football players’ protests, and his grandson’s photo of it took Twitter by storm.
97-year-old World War II veteran from Missouri took a knee Sunday morning in support of NFL football players’ protests, and his grandson’s photo of it took Twitter by storm. Twitter
97-year-old World War II veteran from Missouri took a knee Sunday morning in support of NFL football players’ protests, and his grandson’s photo of it took Twitter by storm. Twitter

National

This 97-year-old WWII vet took a knee in support of protesting NFL players

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

September 24, 2017 5:19 PM

A 97-year-old World War II veteran from Missouri took a knee Sunday morning in support of NFL football players’ protests, and his grandson’s photo of it took Twitter by storm.

“My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee,” Brennan Gilmore tweeted about John Middlemas.

Then, quoting his grandfather, Gilmore added: “Those kids have every right to protest.”

Middlemas of Willard, Mo., took his knee around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, an hour and a half before legions of NFL players, coaches and owners would be reacting to President Donald Trump’s criticism of player protests during the national anthem.

Trump urged owners to fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem, and he encouraged fans to boycott the games.

By mid-afternoon Sunday, Gilmore’s tweet of his grandfather’s solidarity demonstration had been retweeted more than 48,000 times, had drawn some 116,000 likes, and generated some 2,000 replies.

“My Grandpa has been an ally to the civil rights movement for many years,” Gilmore said in a follow-up tweet. “He’s an amazing man always on the side of justice.”

Willard is about 10 miles northwest of Springfield in southwestern Missouri.

“I wanted to communicate what I always told to my grand-kids and everybody else,” Middlemas told The Springfield News-Leader Sunday. “When they'd go to bed at night, we'd tell the kids we wanted to be like Jesus.”

Many Twitter responders praised Middlemas for his military service. Some, such as Josh Johnson, simply posted an image of a crowd applauding.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 0:11

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye
Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico 0:31

Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico
Jennifer Lopez pleads for her Puerto Rican homeland 0:57

Jennifer Lopez pleads for her Puerto Rican homeland

View More Video