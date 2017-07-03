Who has the best and worst summer? A new study ranks all 50 states

Lots of places like to complain about how miserable their summers are, but are they being overly dramatic?

Thrillist.com ranked all 50 states based on which have the worst summers.

From best to worst:

50. Washington

49. Minnesota

48. Rhode Island

47. Oregon

46. Hawaii

45. New Jersey

44. Michigan

43. California

42. Vermont

41. Colorado

40. Wisconsin

39. New Hampshire

38. Massachusetts

37. Montana

36. Maine

35. Alaska

34. Illinois

33. Idaho

32. Wyoming

31. North Carolina

30. New York

29. Kentucky

28. Nebraska

27. Connecticut

26. Ohio

25. Utah

24. Nevada

23. Delaware

22. Iowa

21. Pennsylvania

20. South Dakota

19. Indiana

18. North Dakota

17. Tennessee

16. Maryland

15. Virginia

14. West Virginia

13. Missouri

12. Oklahoma

11. Kansas

10. South Carolina

9. New Mexico

8. Florida

7. Texas

6. Georgia

5. Arkansas

4. Alabama

3. Arizona

2. Louisiana

1. Mississippi

Mississippi ranks worst because Thrillist.com says, “It’s hot, and there’s nothing to do.”

North Carolina didn’t even rank among the Top 30 worst. We’re at No. 31. It’s a different story for South Carolina. Thrillist.com ranked it No. 10, meaning it’s among the 10 most miserable places in the nation to spend your summer.

Says the Web site:

“During the summer months, the South Carolina town of Mount Pleasant renames itself ‘Mount How Is It Possible That My Body Is Both Slippery and Sticky Right Now Don’t Touch Me I’m Gross It’s Even Too Hot to Enjoy a Plate of Mustard-Forward Barbecue Pass The Cheerwine As It Is My Only Refuge From This Unyielding Hazy Inferno’.”

It also singles out Myrtle Beach for having “one of America’s most impressive collections of dads in golf shorts.”

North Carolina ranks at No. 31, with Thrillist.com claiming the state is “lovely during almost the entire year.”

It credits the Appalachian Mountains for that, claiming the mountain chain acts “as a sort of Captain America shield blocking the gross chubby weather of the Midwest from entering and corrupting Dean Smith’s elegant basketball and pork BBQ factory.”

“Mainland Carolina seems like it’s in a prime position to just sit back and enjoy that humid subtropical summer weather, until you start Googling cyclone danger,” says Thrillist.com

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs